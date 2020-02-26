4 taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) on Wednesday responded to a four-vehicle crash along southbound lanes Interstate 75 near W. Silver Springs Blvd.

Crews arrived just after 1 p.m. to find a jackknifed semi-truck was positioned near the guardrail with one car. Another collision involving a car and compact SUV blocked the center lanes of the southbound lanes.

Two people were pulled from the vehicle that was lodged between the semi-truck and guardrail using cutters and spreaders to gain access. Both patients were transported as trauma alert patients. The drivers of the second car and the SUV were also transported to the hospital. The semi-truck driver had no injuries to report.

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded.