5 injured in drive-by shooting in Orlando, police say

Five people are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Orlando.

Police said that it happened at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue on Friday night.

"An ongoing dispute between two individuals, one of them who was inside a silver SUV and the other who was at the empty parking lot with a group of people, led to the shooting where 5 individuals were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries," police added on Saturday.

No charges have been filed.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

