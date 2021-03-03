5 students, 1 adult taken to hospital after air conditioner at Florida school malfunctions

article

Five students and one adult were taken to a hospital on Wednesday after an air conditioner in a classroom malfunctioned, the Ocala high school's principal said.

Lake Weir High School Principal Colleen Wade confirmed on Wednesday that an air conditioner in one of the school's classrooms malfunctioned and sent fumes into the air. Teachers and students inside the room were evacuated outside.

The school said that paramedics responded and took four students and one adult to the hospital as a precaution. A parent took a fifth student to the hospital as well.

They confirmed that no one was seriously injured though.

"Our team did a great job, and our students knew exactly what to do in this situation. We train for it, and today, we put that training to the test," Principal Wade said. "Our campus is returning to normal now, so there’s no need to be concerned. Students are back in class and learning has resumed."

