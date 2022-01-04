$5,000 reward for information in Flagler County shooting

article

Flagler County deputies hope a reward of up to $5,000 will encourage someone to speak out, and help them solve a deadly shooting.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call on Regent Lane in Palm Coast. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Zaire Roberts shot and killed, and another man injured.

According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, detectives worked throughout the holiday weekend to collect clues and evidence.

MORE NEWS: Florida man arrested after refusing to wear mask at Melbourne airport speaks to FOX 35

"We have already received several helpful tips from the community over the holiday weekend," Sheriff Staly said. "We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and to encourage anyone else with information about this shooting to come forward. These cases can be complicated and take time to solve, but the information and evidence we have received indicates that we are on the right track and that we will successfully resolve this case."

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent directly to the Sheriff's Office via email at Tips@flaglersheriff.com.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.