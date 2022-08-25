7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.

While there's several spots you can find to get a great view, many restaurants nearby are opening early on Monday, ready to serve you breakfast and cocktails to make your viewing party that much better.

Here's seven of them you'll want to check out (plus a bonus treat at the end!):

Coconuts On the Beach

Located at 2 Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa, the restaurant is opening at 8 a.m. serving up breakfast burritos, Bloody Mary's, and mimosas. The bar and deck will be open and they're also offering beach service for patrons.

Dogs R Us

This hot dog favorite in Titusville is hosting an ‘Artemis Launch Party’ and will open its parking lot at 2 a.m on Monday. Cost is $20 per vehicle. At 7 a.m., the restaurant will open serving up breakfast of Biscuits and Gravy or pancakes with eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns. Of course, mimosas, Bloody Mary's, and other cocktails will be available. Located at 4200 S. Washington Ave. in Titusville.

RELATED: Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast

Maui Girl Cafe

This Hawaiian-style cafe opens at 6 a.m. on Monday and is dog friendly! They'll have a quick-service menu available that includes French toast, eggs, bacon, Spam and smoothies. 6710 N Atlantic Ave. in Cape Canaveral.

Old Florida Grill & Oyster House

Located at 5370 U.S. 1 in Cocoa, the restaurant will be opening its tiki by the river at 7:30 a.m. on launch day serving mimosas and Bloody Mary's. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

The Tiny Turtle

This cool beachside hangout will open at 8 a.m. on Monday with its full menu and cocktails. Located at 249 Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa Beach.

Sandbar Sports Grill

The restaurant will open early for people to park in their parking lot and then start serving breakfast and cocktails after the launch. Guests who park in the Sandbar parking lot can bring in their ticket from the parking meter and the restaurant will validate it with your meal or drink purchase. Located at 4301 Ocean Beach Blvd. in Cocoa Beach.

Organic Girly

This gluten and grain-free restaurant will be offering breakfast sandwiches, waffles, eggs, breakfast tacos and cold pressed raw juices to enjoy as you watch the Artemis I launch. OG opens at 5 a.m. and is located at 118 Harrison St. in Cocoa.

BONUS: Artemis l Ice Cream Tacos!

Sweet Rolled Tacos in Cocoa Beach has created 500 special Artemis l tacos for space lovers to enjoy! The sweet treat is made up of pineapple, orange, raspberry and lime flavors in a star covered galaxy taco! But they're only available until they run out. Located at 5240 North Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach.

Check out FOX 35's David Martin at Sweet Rolled Tacos: