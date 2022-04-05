6 injured, including children, after crash on I-95 in Palm Coast

Six people are hurt, including 2 children, after a crash on I-95 in Palm Coast on Monday night.

Authorities say this happened just after 9 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Troopers say a 7-year-old girl is in critical condition and an 8-year-old boy is in serious condition.

The other victims have minor injuries. Check back for updates.

