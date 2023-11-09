65% of Americans say ‘Thanksgiving’ this way. Are you one of them?

Did you know that there are at least three ways that Americans pronounce the word "Thanksgiving?" According to a Harvard study, this is the case.

The Harvard Dialect Survey, which ended in 2003, surveyed more than 30,000 people in the United States.

Though the word remains the same, the data found that 26% of Americans emphasize the "thanks" whilst a sizeable 65% of respondents place their emphasis on the "giv" of Thanksgiving.

In addition, 8% of people switch them up situationally and 0.49% of respondents say the word a different way entirely (most of them live in Delaware or Alaska).

Here’s a breakdown of how each state pronounces the holiday.

States where the majority say "THANKSgiving":

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

States where the majority say "ThanksGIVing":

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

"In general, Americans have first-syllable stress for Thanksgiving and common knowledge is that the southerners say THANKSgiving while northerners say thanksGIVing," Sylvia Johnson, the head of methodologies at language specialist company Preply said. "This is consistent with an overall tendency, also manifest in cases like UMbrella vs. umBRELla."

