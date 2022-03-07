911 calls released after deadly shooting at packed Florida bar

Authorities have released the chaotic 911 calls made after two people were shot at a bar in Melbourne over the weekend. One of the victims died.

Police say they responded to Off the Traxx on E. New Haven Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting inside the bar.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" a caller yells. "We got a body on the ground!"

Another caller said a female bartender was shot in the leg. He then says people were trying to give CPR to the second victim who was down on the ground.

"He's not moving."

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people who were injured. One 34-year-old male victim was found unconscious and transported immediately to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say a 29-year-old female employee was also injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Melbourne police say at the time of the shootings, Off the Traxx was near capacity with approximately 350 people inside.

At this time, police do not know the identity of the suspect and are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call The Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6450.

