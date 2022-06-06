AAA: Florida gas prices inch closer to $5 a gallon; Why pain at pump is likely to get even worse this week

article

Florida gas prices have reached yet another new record high as it inches closer to $5 a gallon.

The state average reached a new all-time high of $4.76 per gallon on Sunday-- a jump of 18 cents since last week, the American Automobile Association (AAA) announced Monday.

The national average Sunday was $4.84 – about a jump of 23 cents from last week.

According to AAA, that means it now costs at least $71 to fill an average size 15-gallon tank of gas – which officials said is nearly $29 more than what drivers paid a year ago.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group said in a statement that: "Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week."

"Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night," Jenkins added. "At this rate, it sure seems like there's very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer."

In a news release, AAA provides several ways you can save on gas, such as:

