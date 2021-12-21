AAA offering free rides and tows for impaired drivers during Christmas, New Year's celebrations

article

AAA is doing its part to keep the roads safer as people party through the rest of 2021.

The company is activating its ‘Tow to Go’ service starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. Monday, January 3.

If you've had too much to drink, you can call AAA to get your car towed to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The number is 855-286-9246. The service is free for both AAA members and non-members.

"Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. ""AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.