Academy of Country Music Honors to make FOX debut

FOX is going country this fall. Just in time for the debut of FOX’s new star-studded music drama "Monarch," the network will also air the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Tuesday, Sep. 13.

Those two great tastes go even better together as "Monarch" star and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins is set to perform at the event, which will also feature performances and presentations from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town and more.

Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will host the all-star evening, which features live music and tributes celebrating special honorees Miranda Lambert (the ACM Triple Crown Award recipient), Chris Stapleton (the ACM Spirit Award recipient), Shania Twain (the ACM Poet’s Award recipient), Morgan Wallen (the ACM Milestone Award recipient) and the Paramount+ TV show "Yellowstone" (the ACM Film Award recipient).

The Academy of Country Music Honors will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, marking the event’s return to television and the first time the special will air on FOX. Pearce returns for her second year hosting the ceremony and will also grace the stage with a musical performance. Other performers and presenters include The Warren Brothers, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Vince Gill, HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. (The full line-up of artists included in the FOX primetime special will be released in the coming weeks.)

Adkins, meanwhile, will perform his cover of "A Country Boy Can Survive" from "Monarch," which premieres on FOX on Sunday, Sep. 11 before making its time slot premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20. The new series is a multigenerational family drama about a country music dynasty. It also features Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto.

"Country music royalty reigns on FOX this fall, starting with the debut of ‘Monarch,’ the network's new drama about the first family of country music, followed by one of country’s most special nights, ACM Honors," explained Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. "This partnership with the Academy of Country Music marks the return to television for this beloved, star-studded event, giving country fans everywhere all the more reason to call FOX home."

Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside added, "We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with FOX. Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our Country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances."

The 15th Annual ACM HONORS will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for the iconic ACM HONORS are currently on sale to the general public at AXS.

