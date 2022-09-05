3 people, including child and teen, hurt after shooting in Cocoa, deputies say

Authorities in Brevard County are searching for the person who shot into a car on Saturday, injuring three people, including two children. The shooting happened in Cocoa, near the intersection of Brunett Road and State Road 520.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Saturday night. An adult, a child, and a teenager were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Deputies have not released any additional details on what led to the shooting, or information on who they are possibly looking for.

No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

Someone who claims to be a friend of the victims' family told FOX 35 on Monday that they believe the alleged gunman misidentified the people who were apparently targeted. That friend said one person was shot in the back, while the youngest child was shot in the arm.

Police have not confirmed those details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cocoa Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).