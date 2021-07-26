AdventHealth goes to 'red status' amid surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

AdventHealth announced Monday in an Orange County coronavirus briefing that its hospitals in Central Florida are moving to "red status."

That designation comes after a surge of COVID-related cases and hospitalizations are flooding their facilities.

As of Monday morning, AdventHealth said it had 862 COVID patients across Central Florida.

Health officials said that is near the 900 the health system saw in January.

In response to the growing COVID concern, the hospital system said its "red status" distinction means that in order to free up bed capacity, elective surgeries will be postponed and rescheduled.

