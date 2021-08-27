AdventHealth morgues in Central Florida reach capacity due to COVID deaths

article

AdventHealth says their hospital morgues have reached capacity in Central Florida due to the high number of deaths related to COVID-19.

In an email obtained by FOX 35 News, AdventHealth says they have begun utilizing rented, refrigerated coolers at 10 of its campuses throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

"These coolers are quickly becoming filled also. We believe this backup is due to a throughput slowdown at local funeral homes which is causing us to hold decedents for a longer period of time."

AdventHealth says they are in contact with the regional hospital disaster coalitions and a request for assistance has been sent to the Florida Hospital Association.

