AdventHealth moving to 'green status' as COVID hospitalizations decrease

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division will transition to 'green status' on Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations steadily start to decline, officials said Wednesday.

"After seeing our COVID inpatient volumes continue to steadily decline, we are pleased to move to green status, which allows us to resume our non-emergent services that have been on hold for several weeks," said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. "We thank our community and patients for their continued support and patience as we ramp up operations and procedures."

AdventHealth is still urging the public to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.

"The vast majority of people hospitalized and seriously ill continue to be unvaccinated," officials said in a statement.

The shift to green status will vary by facility. AdventHealth has about 890 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division, which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.