Aerial footage shows devastating tornado aftermath in Kentucky

Tornados laid waste to the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 10, causing fatalities and widespread destruction. Aerial footage filmed by state senator Whitney Westerfield on Saturday shows the damage caused to downtown Mayfield and its courthouse.

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear on Saturday said the death toll could exceed 100 people after a severe tornado ripped through western Kentucky on Friday.

During a press conference, Beshear said the devastating storm was "the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."

RELATED: WATCH: Terrifying video shows massive tornado sweeping through Kentucky

He said multiple tornadoes touched down, with the primary tornado "on the ground continuously for over 200 miles."

"We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties," he said, adding: "The city of Mayfield has been devastated."

RELATED: Kentucky tornado: Gov. fears at least 70 dead after storm hits candle factory

More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky, according to the governor. A state of emergency was in place before midnight and the national guard was deployed.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.