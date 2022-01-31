After chilly start in Central Florida, milder temperatures are ahead

After freezing weekend temperatures, the weather this week across Central Florida will be taking a turn for the better! Dry skies, plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures arrive on the scene today.

After some morning chill, highs head for the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. Looks like a great day for outdoor activities. If the theme parks are in your future, looks like a great day to get it done. Plentiful sunshine and an afternoon high near 68 will greet park patrons.

Tonight, skies are clear and temps cool overnight. 40s will return in most locations, winds remain light through the overnight. If you're hoping for warmer temps, stay right here in Central Florida!

We're expecting a return of the 80s by the end of the week. Winds will become Southerly during this time, pumping up the volume on local temps for both day and night. Could be a few showers around on Friday as a front gets closer to the area.

The same front will slide through Central Florida over the weekend bringing cooler temps during this time. Stay tuned and with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM.

