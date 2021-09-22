Alachua County classrooms get 1,700 new air purifiers

article

A breath of fresh air is coming to classrooms across Alachua County.

From Tuesday to Friday, district leaders say 1,700 air purifiers will be delivered to every classroom in the district.

The school district posted an update on Twitter, saying these purifiers are "designed specifically for classroom spaces." Officials also shared pictures of the purifiers being delivered and set up in schools.

The school district says the new purifiers circulate the air 3 to 5 times each hour, and remove 99.97% of airborne particulates.