All eyes on Florida: Voters head to the polls on Election Day

Election Day is here, and all eyes are on Florida. The polls opened on Tuesday morning with voters lining up outside Central Florida polling locations to cast their ballots.

Orange County has seen record numbers of early voters this election season. The question is will there be long lines at the polls today?

The Supervisor of Elections is not expecting long lines because over 61-percent of Orange County voters have already voted.

In Lake Nona, 69-percent of registered voters have already cast ballots either through early voting or vote-by-mail ballots.

Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says the county has never been at 60-percent voter turnout before the polls open. He says a combination of the pandemic and the presidential election could account for the higher early turnout this year.

If you do plan on voting in-person on Tuesday, officials say come mid-afternoon, after the morning rush but before the evening rush. You should budget about 10-20 minutes for voting.

Officials say there are certain people who like to vote on Election Day.

"There are those who are traditionalists," Cowles said. "They like going to their polling place and voting in person. They like to vote on Election Day and so that’s why they waited. You’ve got the undecided voters."

If you have a mail-in ballot, you will need to drop it off at the supervisor of elections office before 7 p.m. The other option—bring it to your polling location and exchange it for voting in person.

