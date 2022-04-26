All systems go for NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 launch on Wednesday: How to watch

The countdown to liftoff is on for the Crew-4 launch on Wednesday morning.



It's the 5th crewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA and SpaceX. As of Tuesday morning, all systems are still go for launch, with liftoff scheduled for 3:52 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew will be riding in style in a brand new Crew Dragon capsule called "Freedom" from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is scheduled to dock and the space station at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 27.

The Crew-4 flight will carry Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, all NASA astronauts, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ELSA (European Space Agency).

NASA and SpaceX have been planning the mission for the last six months. After Crew-3 passes the torch, they will return to Earth a few days later.

The crew is scheduled to dock at the Space Station at 8:15 p.m. the same day they launch from the Space Coast.

According to SpaceX's website, all four astronauts will "conduct over 200 science experiments in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth."

It will be the Dragon rocket's first flight supporting the mission and the fourth flight for Falcon 9's first stage booster, according to SpaceX.

Here's a look at the countdown clock schedule leading up to liftoff:

00:45:00: SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

00:42:00: Crew access arm retracts

00:37:00: Dragon’s launch escape system is armed

00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:05:00: Dragon transitions to internal power

00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45: SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff