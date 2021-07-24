Alligator puts up fight, damages Florida home during late-night visit

A Brevard County family had a nearly 8-foot alligator stop by their home late at night – and it really didn't want to leave!

Steffany Spratling tells FOX 35 News that she and her husband were asleep when their dog, Capone, started frantically barking around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

"We thought someone was outside. My husband started looking out of the window that my dog was standing at but couldn't see anything," she said.

When she turned on the outside light, that's when she saw the massive alligator sitting right on her front porch!

She says she called authorities and a trapper was sent out to her Rockledge home.

In videos she shared with FOX 35 News, the alligator was not going to go down without a fight! It thrashed around and started doing the signature ‘gator roll’ as the trapper took it away.

"I'm still amazed that this man was in his sandals doing this!" she said. "That gator put up a fight."

Spratling says the gator fought so much that rocks started flying and his tail even put a dent in their outside pillar.

Another gator was removed from Spratling's subdivision for being a nuisance, but she says she has not seen one this size since last summer.

