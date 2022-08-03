PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve

article

Sometimes you just need a hug.

Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy.

"Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook.

The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one of the gator's arms across the back of the other – appearing as if they are hugging.

TRENDING:

Siefken posted the cute photo to the Alligators of Florida Facebook group where viewers found it adorable.

"Date night," commented one viewer, while another thinks they might be siblings.