PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve
MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug.
Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy.
"Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook.
The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one of the gator's arms across the back of the other – appearing as if they are hugging.
Siefken posted the cute photo to the Alligators of Florida Facebook group where viewers found it adorable.
"Date night," commented one viewer, while another thinks they might be siblings.