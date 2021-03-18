Police ID suspect in abduction of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby as 14-year-old boy

Police have identified a 14-year-old suspect in connection to the disappearance of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby.

DeKalb County police issued an Amber Alert for the 1-year-old girl, who was taken during a carjacking early Thursday morning.

Officials say the carjacking happened around 2 a.m. as a woman was making a food delivery on the 1,200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain.

Police say the woman's daughter was asleep inside the running car at the time.

Royalty's mother Elizabeth Grisby heard the car door close and tried to run to stop the suspects, but they drove off before she could get to her vehicle.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby. (DeKalb County Police Department)

The vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with a Mississippi tag, was found abandoned shortly after 9 a.m. in a nearby neighborhood. Police say neither the suspects nor the young girl were found.

"We have a 1-year-old child out there who's not with her mother. We fear for her well-being and her safety. Every second is critical," DeKalb County Police Department Capt. Brian DeLoach said.

"I just want my baby home. I don't care about nothing in the car. I don't care about all of that stuff. I just want my baby. That's all I'm worried about," Grisby said through tears at a press conference.

Police identified the suspect as 14-year-old Malachi Richardson. According to investigators, they believe the order "appears to be fake" and that it was a set up. They said they determined Richardson was the person in that area when the crime happened and when the vehicle was abandoned



Investigators also said the thieves changed the license plate of the vehicle after they stole it.

Royalty was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple shirt, and white, purple, and pink socks. She also had a pink pacifier.

Police originally believed there may be two suspects involved, but have no other. They also believe they may be on foot.

If you have any information about where Royalty could be, please call 911 immediately.

