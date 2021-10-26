'AmbuBus' responds to 15-car pile-up in Seminole County

FOX 35 has learned new details about a 15-car pile-up that happened in Seminole County over the weekend.

The massive crash happened near Red Bug Lake Road just before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 417. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that 15 vehicles were involved in the crash.

There were said to be 24 people involved in the crash, six of whom were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During this incident, Seminole County officials said that a special ambulance bus came to help, called the "AmbuBus"’

WEATHER ALERT: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Thursday: Strong cold front to increase chances for severe storms

Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said that it "gives us the capacity to treat multiple patients at the same time. So, within the bus, we have 15 or 20 cots that can be utilized for patients for various injuries or ailments."

It also reportedly provides victims a place of safety and comfort after a crash.

Previously, officials said that the bus was used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. This crash was the first time that it was used in a scenario like this.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.