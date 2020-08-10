American Cancer Society's 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event kicks off virtually

During the pandemic, local charities have been forced to modify annual fundraising events that bring in most of their revenue for the year.

The American Cancer Society's 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event annually draws over 60,000 people to Lake Eola and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support.

However, this year, they took the event virtual, beginning with a kickoff event on Tuesday. It discussed all the ways the American Cancer Society helps those fighting breast cancer and what you can do to help in this very difficult time.

The virtual kick-off was streamed live onto the FOX 35 Facebook page.