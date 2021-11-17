Anthony Todt: Trial date set for man accused of killing wife, children in Celebration

article

The trial for a man accused of killing his wife and three children at their Celebration home has been set for 2022.

Anthony Todt, 44, is facing four murder charges for the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and their three kids: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Anthony was arrested on January 2020 in Celebration. They said that he confessed to the killings of his family and the family dog. They believe the deaths happened towards the end of December 2019.

MORE NEWS: Disney Cruise Line to require passengers 5 and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

While authorities said that Todt confessed to the killings, he later plead not guilty to the charges.

On Wednesday, Clerk of Court documents showed that the trial for Todt has been set for Jan. 24, 2022. A status hearing will be held on Dec. 20, 2021.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.