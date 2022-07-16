Apopka firefighter Austin Duran dies weeks after being hurt on the job

article

An Apopka firefighter who was injured weeks ago while on the job has passed away.

Austin Duran, 25, who worked for the Apopka Fire Department, passed away on Friday.

In an update on his GoFundMe, the sister of Duran shared the heartbreaking news.

"Austin fought this fight like a warrior, like a hero. My heart is broken and will never fully heal. We love you so much Austin and we will miss you for the rest of our lives."

Duran was injured on June 30 after a 4,500-pound sand trailer fell and pinned him down, landing on his legs and abdomen. His fellow firefighters jumped into action to help.

"There was no time to react, it just dropped like a hammer. He had no time to get out of the way," said Alex Klepper with the Apopka Professional Firefighters Association.

According to the GoFundMe, Duran suffered traumatic injuries to his spine, a punctured lung and broken ribs. His sister said that he would briefly open his eyes and talk to them using an iPad.

Porkie’s Original Barbeque in Apopka held a fundraiser for Apopka firefighter Austin Duran, injured last week in an accident at the station.

Duran had to undergo several surgeries and had been in the ICU since the accident.

The Apopka Fire Department released the following statement on Saturday:

"With a heavy heart and deep sadness the Apopka Fire Department announces the Line of Duty death of firefighter Austin Duran related to injuries sustained on June 30th, 2022.

Austin joined our fire department family as a Fire Explorer during high school and started working with the Apopka Fire Department in July 2020. There are truly no words for the magnitude of this particular loss. We lost our brother, our friend, and a member of our family.

Our hearts are broken for our department, for Austin’s family, and for our community. It is in these moments of sheer tragedy where our brother/sisterhood is reminded of the brevity of life, and the importance of standing together as a family."

Funeral plans have not been announced yet.