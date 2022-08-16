Apopka man shot, killed in attempted robbery near Alabama's Cheaha State Park, sheriff says

article

A Florida man was shot and killed over the weekend near an Alabama state park after someone attempted to rob him and his girlfriend, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard told FOX 35 in a statement on Tuesday that Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, both from Apopka, Florida, were victims of the attempted armed robbery, which happened on Sunday.

Paulus told FOX 35 that she and Simjee had been dating for more than four years. The two were on a trip to the state park before the University of Central Florida students were ready to return to campus on Monday.

Paulus said while they were hiking on Sunday morning they saw someone waving for help on a national forest service road at the park claiming they had car trouble. She said they went over to try to help fix the car, but the woman turned on them, pulled out a gun, and started asking for their bank account numbers.

The woman reportedly shot Simjee in the stomach area and Simjee hit her in the leg, hurting her badly. Paulus said Simjee had a gun in his waistband while they were hiking. She said her late boyfriend is a hero who stopped a gunman from hurting her at the cost of his own life.

Deputies said the suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital. A woman, who is considered to be an accomplice, ran away from the scene but was later found and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said it expects to file additional charges against the female suspect.