Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles in Florida

Four endangered sea turtles under the care of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta were released off the shore of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 25.

Footage shared by the Georgia Aquarium shows the turtles being transported to the beach, where they were released into the water.

MORE NEWS: Whale spotted swimming with calf surrounded by dolphins off coast of Florida

"These loggerhead sea turtles came to us cold-stunned from New England in December," the aquarium wrote in a Twitter caption. "They were cared for by our teams until they were warm and healthy enough to be released."

Hundreds of cold-stunned turtles were rescued off the coast of New England this season due to cold weather, the aquarium said.