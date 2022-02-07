Argument in Publix check-out line leads to deadly shooting in Florida: police

An argument in the check-out line of a Publix store turned deadly over the weekend.

Coral Gables police say the victim and another man got into an argument while waiting in line Saturday night.

MORE NEWS: Chilly rain arrives in Central Florida on Tuesday

One pulled out a gun and shot the other man, police said. The victim died inside the store.

Police say the gunman is in custody.

Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.