Artemis I rocket launch scrubbed: Here is the next available launch window

NASA officials are potentially targeting the end of the week for its next attempt at the historic Artemis I rocket launch, after the launch was scrubbed Monday morning due to technical issues.

"The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed," NASA announced on Twitter.

The next potential launch window opens on Friday, Sept. 2, with a backup opportunity on Labor Day on Sept. 5. Whether the rocket launches on either of those still depends on resolving the issue with one of the RS-25 engines, which could require NASA to roll the moon rocket back into the Vehicle Assembly Building for repairs.

At this time, the next availability for launch would be 12:48 p.m. ET on Sept. 2 or 5:12 p.m. ET on Sept. 5.

Tens of thousands of spectators traveled from as far the United Kingdom to Central Florida to watch the first rocket in more than 50 years designed to carry humans to the moon take off for lunar orbit.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the chair of the National Space Council which assists the president on the development and implementation of space policy and strategy, had also traveled to Central Florida to view the launch and to deliver remarks.

NASA delayed the countdown clock at T-40 around 7:30 a.m. as crews worked to troubleshoot a reported hydrogen leak on one of the four engines (engine 3) of NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The NASA team ultimately agreed to scrub Monday's launch for another day.

The Artemis I mission would have been the first test flight to demonstrate the performance of both Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket and test our capabilities to orbit the moon and return to Earth safely.

If successful, the flight would pave the way for future missions to the lunar vicinity and beyond.

There were no humans aboard the rocket, but three manikins named Campos, Helga and Zohar were set to go along on the journey. They were outfitted with sensors to help determine what human astronauts will experience when they launch and land in Orion.