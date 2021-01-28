Change in vaccine vendor by state leaves Sanford assisted living facility staff waiting

Thursday was the day Gracious Age Assisted Living owner Carviz Carlos was looking forward to. It was supposed to be the day CVS came to vaccinate the staff and residents at his assisted living facility in Sanford, but that didn't happen.

"It’s just very disappointing. The residents are waiting for it. The families are waiting for it. So now I have to turn around and actually notify all the families that it’s not going to happen today," said Carlos.

FOX 35 News reached out to CVS, which sent a statement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his plan to expedite vaccine distribution.

"The Division of Emergency Management has contracted with CDR Health to vaccinate assisted living facilities that are not scheduled for their initial vaccine clinic with CVS or Walgreens on or before January 23. That means any place scheduled after the 23rd is now CDR Health's responsibility to vaccinate," the statement read.

Carlos said he received that notification from the state but never received notice from CVS that his appointments for his staff were cancelled. He said he continues to receive emails from CVS.

Now he's waiting to hear from CDR Health.

"There’s a lot of ups and downs like a rollercoaster ride but hopefully we can get it done. That’s all I’m hoping for."

CDR Health told Carlos it plans to vaccinate at Gracious Age sometime in the next three weeks.

CDR Health referred our questions to the state Division of Emergency Management. FOX 35 News reached out to them directly too, and haven't heard back.

