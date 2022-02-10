Astra to launch first rocket mission from Cape Canaveral on Thursday

article

Astra will try again to launch its first rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday afternoon.

Its launch was scrubbed earlier this week at the last second. A technical problem kept the rocket on the ground.

The new launch window opens at 3 p.m. for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission. The rocket is supposed to carry four small satellites into orbit.

Once it happens, the rocket will be the smallest in its class to fly from Cape Canaveral.

Weather is looking good at 90-percent go for launch.

