Astronaut shows glimpse of Earth from SpaceX Crew Dragon

An astronaut who arrived on board the International Space Station last week has posted video of the view of Earth he enjoyed as he journeyed aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon on November 16-17.

The footage, filmed by NASA astronaut Victor Glover, was his first shared from space.

“Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breath-taking perspective,” he tweeted alongside the video.

Glover, along with three other astronauts, arrived at the International Space Station on November 17, and will remain there for the next six months.