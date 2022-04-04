Axiom, SpaceX shift planned launch of Ax-1 mission to Friday

article

As NASA worked through delays to a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis moon mission Space Launch System this weekend, other planned launches for the week had to be shuffled to future dates.

Axiom Space and SpaceX are moving the launch date for the upcoming Ax-1 crewed mission to Friday, April 8. It was scheduled for liftoff on Wednesday, but delays with Artemis impacted that launch.

A former decorated NASA astronaut and an international crew of paying customers will become the first to dock at the International Space Station as an all-private mission flying in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft next month.

RELATED: Artemis wet dress rehearsal delayed again over venting issues

The crew will fly on SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour capsule to and from the space station and splash down off the coast of Florida following 10 days in orbit.

RELATED: Meet the men behind the all-private mission to the ISS

The Ax-1 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 11:17 a.m.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.