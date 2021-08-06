Back-to-school shopping more expensive due to COVID

If you find your wallet a little lighter after your back-to-school shopping this year, you're not alone. As with so many things, the spike in COVID-19 cases is changing the way we're getting ready for class.

According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of going back to school this year is going to be $849 per kid! That's a bump compared to last year by $60 or so.

Retail expert Josh Elledge says the continued COVID-19 pandemic is still causing supply-chain chaos.

"It costs a lot more money to take a wooden ruler, get it out of a tree somewhere, or some plastics, and get that molded in a factory that has restrictions now, and the supply chain - getting that transported and that has restrictions to keep people safe, and then it ends up in a retailer. The retailer has added expenses."

This could also lead to shortages of some supplies, but Elledge says don't go hoarding crayons or notebooks: there should be plenty in another store or online.

"I am optimistic that any shortages that you see will be relatively short-term."

Elledge says important money-saving tips are to use coupons and visit multiple stores for your supplies.

He says some will offer discounts on some goods and others will offer discounts on others, and altogether the savings will add up.

