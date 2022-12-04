'Bad idea': Man allegedly tries to steal from Florida Walmart full of deputies during 'Shop with a Cop' event

article

A man was likely unaware of the number of Florida deputies that were inside a Walmart store in St. Cloud when he reportedly "decided to steal," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

In the post, a man – referred to by the sheriff's office as Brad – was caught allegedly trying to steal from the store filled with nearly 40 deputies conducting Shop With a Cop – a holiday shopping event that pairs local children with a law enforcement officer for a shopping spree leading up to Christmas.

The sheriff's office shared a video of the holiday shopping event online, which clearly showed multiple law enforcement officers dressed in uniform:

"Seriously we just can't make this up," the post stated.

It's unclear what Brad allegedly tried to take from the store. "Bad idea, Brad," the post added.