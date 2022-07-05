Expand / Collapse search

Beach cleanup begins after 4th of July festivities in Volusia County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County is calling for volunteers to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volunteers came out to Volusia County to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities.

The county coordinated clean-ups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following three sites: 

  • Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
  • Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
  • Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

Every year, officials say the beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of fireworks, food, plates, and other litter.