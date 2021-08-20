Beach forecast: Dangerous heat, life-threatening rip current risk

It will be another Central Florida scorcher with afternoon highs hitting the mid-90s inland and low-90s along the coast.

The heat index, or "feels like" temperature will approach 107 degrees on Friday.

Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly after 5:00 PM. Overall, the coverage of rain will hold at 40% for inland counties, with lower rain odds along the coast.

This weekend, Tropical Storm Henri will continue lifting northward, strengthening as it parallels the eastern seaboard. Henri will cause 5-6ft waves offshore, with 3-4 ft waves closer to land.

There is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents at our beaches. Make sure you swim next to an open lifeguard stand if you're cooling off in the Atlantic Ocean.

Deeper moisture on Saturday and Sunday will increase the rain chance to around 50%. Expect high heat before the rain, with temperatures hitting the mid-90s inland, low 90s along the coast.

