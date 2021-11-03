Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end."

When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner.

WEATHER ALERTS:

Clouds will begin increasing in response to a developing storm system to our west. Weather energy will develop in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night, ultimately shifting right on top of Florida. All of this means a rise in rain chances Thursday night, holding steady through the day on Friday and potentially into Saturday morning.

The rain looks to be of light to moderate intensity with a few heavier pockets around. Thunderstorms are possible but not as widespread as our last rain outbreak. Severe weather is not expected either. Rain accumulations look fairly decent with some modeling generating over an inch of rain in some locations.

Cooler air will funnel in on Friday morning and continue into the weekend. Expect highs to reside in the lower to mid-70s. Lows will fall into the 50s around Orlando, with the cooler 40s in the northern portions of Central Florida.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be monitoring the wet weather situation closely and will update you should stronger storms happen to enter the viewing area.

