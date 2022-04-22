Beautiful weather weekend kicks off in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 82 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 65 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

No real weather concerns on the Peninsula on this Earth Day. Gusty east winds are keeping seas elevated (small craft advisories in effect all weekend) and rip

current risk high in the local surf zones. Temps head for 82-degrees again inland today with seaside locations in the upper 70s. Could be a few sprinkles blowing in off the Atlantic, but they should fall apart before reaching I-95. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds blowing by in the elevated breezes, gustiest along the coastal areas.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another great day, dry and warm. Comfy highs near 82-degrees, breezy and mostly sunny.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf continues building today as increasing ocean swell and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Tides will fall after 1pm at all area beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Great weather holds for the region through and into the weekend. Highs will gradually head back into the 80s, Easterly breezes will continue. A few showers

might return for next week around Wednesday as a weal front approaches, as of right now coverage looks very low and around 20-percent.