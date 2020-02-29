Beautiful weekend weather behind a second cold front

Wow! What a weekend of weather!

A second cold front cleared the area early Saturday morning, keeping the area cool and clear today through Sunday. Highs will cash in with generally low-mid 60s with periodic Northwest breezes. Sun will be big and bright in the sky with zero cloud cover so make sure to put on the sunblock while outdoors for any stretch of time.

Also know that there's a HIGH RISK of wild fire today and red flag warnings are in effect. Open burning of leaves, bonfires etc. should be saved for another time.

On Saturday night, lows bottom out around 40 near Orlando, colder 30s over the deeper interior North of the I-4 corridor. Skies will be crystal clear, winds light.

Patchy frost will be possible North of I-4 late at night into early Sunday morning. Be sure to take precautions in the garden if you live in the area of frost concern.

If you're heading out to the Orlando City Soccer Club opening night home game, conditions will be cool at Exploria Stadium come kick off at 6pm. Bring a jacket as start time temps will be in the 50s and falling a bit as the game goes on. GO LIONS!!!!

