Bethune-Cookman students protest in support of Ed Reed’s comments for better facilities

Students at Bethune-Cookman University have taken to the streets in protest. The students came out in support of former head football coach candidate Ed Reed.

Just 25 days after announcing to bring Reed on as coach, the university in Daytona Beach, Florida decided to cut ties with the NFL Hall of Famer. The move comes after Reed was critical of the school’s facilities.

On Monday, protesters gathered in front of White Hall chanted things like "Reed was right" and called on the board of trustees to step down. Students shared images with FOX 35 News of what they said was mold growing on residence hall walls, ceilings, and even on their clothes.

"I got sick from mold," said one student. "I told my mom, my room is not in good condition. They moved me out, but it took them a little while, and we shouldn’t even be living conditions where there’s mold around us."

Students said these conditions got worse after hurricanes Ian and Nicole ripped through the area. Although, they said the mold in dorms has been around for years.

"I thought it was ridiculous. I thought it would change because my first year was during COVID. I understood there was COVID, but now it’s two years after COVID," said Wildcats quarterback Tyrone Franklin Jr.

Reed took to social media in a passionate speech to his players and recruits. He said he did not withdraw his name from the coaching search but rather the school forced him out for telling the truth.

"Where does that money go, because it’s not being put back into us and that’s how we feel. We want to express those feelings," said Franklin.

At the protest was the great-grandson of school founder Mary McLeod Bethune. Charles Bethune said he forgave Reed for his remarks and believes if his great-grandmother was still around, she would have taken him in.

"Made sure that he understands Bethune-Cookman University, and what she feels needs to move forward," said Bethune. "I think she would’ve worked with him instead of just close the door."

Students have been using hashtags "#BringBackCoachReed" and "#CoachReedWasRight" to show their support for him. A source close to Reed tells FOX 35 News he had a meeting scheduled to speak with university officials on Monday, but no other details were released.

FOX 35 News has asked the university for confirmation of the meeting as well as a comment on the protest, but we did not hear back before the publication of this story.