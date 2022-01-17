Betty White Challenge: These are some Central Florida animal shelters you can donate to

article

Actress Betty White touched the hearts of millions during her decades-long career. The iconic ‘Golden Girl’ would've turned 100-years-old on Monday and fans and organizations have decided to pay homage to White by helping out a cause dear to her heart.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge has launched on social media, which pays tribute to White while also helping animals in need. The challenge asks fans to pick a human society, local rescue or animal shelter in her memory and donate $5 in her name on Jan. 17.

In Central Florida, there are numerous animal rescues, organizations and shelters to which you can donate as a way to honor the iconic actress, including:

Listed below are additional organizations accepting donations in honor of White:

Morris Animal Foundation - The foundation is a nonprofit that seeks to advance veterinary medicine and research. White was part of the foundation’s family for more than 50 years, where she served as a trustee, board president, donor, spokesperson and other roles.

ASPCA - Over 150 years, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it has worked tirelessly to put an end to animal abuse and neglect. The organization offers animal rescue, protection and placement. n thanks to a "generous" donation from Uber, ASPCA announced it would be granting a total of $50,000 to local shelters and rescue organizations across the county in honor of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Best Friends Animal Society - Best Friends Animal Society is an organization, operating the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals. The nonprofit does outreach nationwide with shelters, rescue groups and members to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue and spay-and-neuter practices. "Betty White was a champion for animals and Best Friends Animal Society was lucky enough to receive donations from her for over 20 years," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told FOX.

American Humane - For the past 145 years, American Humane said it is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals. "We are so grateful for Betty’s longtime support and she will be dearly missed," the nonprofit wrote in a statement.

