Billboards featuring angry-looking Trump appear day before controversial abortion law takes effect

Billboards featuring an angry-looking Trump have emerged across Florida just one day before a controversial abortion law takes effect.

Sponsored by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), these billboards aim to serve as a representation of the former president's role in legislative change.

The billboards, strategically placed around central Florida, depict Donald Trump with a stern expression, accompanied by the statement, "Thanks to Trump’s FL abortion ban, care in a state without a ban is 665 miles away." A drive from Orlando to this distance would land you at the Virginia state line.

There are seven electronic billboards across Florida, with three situated in Orlando. The Spanish version of the message reads, "La prohibición de Trump le arrebata a las mujeres de Florida sus derechos reproductivos a partir del 1 de Mayo" – translating to: "Trump’s ban taking away Florida women’s reproductive rights starts May first."

Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Heartbeat Protection Act prohibits physicians from performing or inducing a termination of pregnancy after the gestational age of the fetus is determined to be more than 6 weeks. This drastically reduces Florida’s previous ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

The law gained momentum earlier this month after the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a privacy clause in the state Constitution does not protect abortion rights, overturning 34 years of legal precedents.

Exceptions to the new 6-week abortion law include cases where the woman seeking an abortion is a victim of rape, incest, or human trafficking, under specific conditions. Additionally, the law mandates that medications intended for use in a medical abortion be dispensed by a physician.

Despite its impending implementation on May 1, the landscape could shift yet again come November, as abortion returns to the ballot in Florida.