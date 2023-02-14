Help name the Brevard Zoo's new bloodhound puppy

article

The Brevard Zoo needs your help naming one of its new bloodhound puppies!

Two female pups from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office recently joined the zoo to be a part of its Barnyard area, which will show off the breed’s amazing tracking skills, and more. The puppy's sister has been named Cindy Pawford – so now she needs a name just as adorable.

Here are the four options the public can vote on:

Hilary Ruff

Lucy Pawless

Tyra Barks

Sarah Jessica Barker

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 20. Each vote costs $5, and all proceeds will go toward giving the zoo's animal residents the best possible veterinary care, fun enrichment, and tailored diets.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

You can cast your vote HERE.

These two puppies were part of a litter of ten who were born to the sheriff's office K-9's Daisy Mae and Blu. While Cindy Pawford and her sister will help provide education and awareness to Brevard Zoo visitors, the other pups are being trained by the K-9 Unit to search for missing children and seniors with Alzheimer’s.