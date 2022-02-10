Bob Saget cause of death: What is 'brain bleed'?

Bob Saget reportedly died from head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family obtained by E! News .

The news comes exactly one month after the "Full House" star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family said on Wednesday. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

RELATED: Bob Saget found dead: Timeline of actor's weekend in Florida

Per the statement, citing authorities, Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."

According to the Orange County Chief Medical Examiner:

"In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

Officials say it's possible he suffered ‘brain bleed' after hitting his head and there was a bruise discovered on the back of his neck.

Central Florida Neurologist Dr. Romie Mushtaq says the injury could've happened anytime within a 12 to 24 hour period prior to his passing.

"What can often happen, we hit our head and have a slight headache or neck pain and don't think anything of it," she says. "But unfortunately there are certain types of bleeds both on the outside of the brain layers and on the inside that can lead to serious consequences."

RELATED: Bob Saget: 911 call, new details revealed in actor's death in Orlando

Mushtaq says certain types of bleeds that can initially present as just a bit of a headache and create a lucid interval where you are fine and have no symptoms.

Los Angeles, CA - JULY 25: Bob Saget performs at Operation Comedy With Bill Burr and Friends at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. This is the first performance at the Wiltern in 15 months (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi Expand

"But what happens is that inside the brain, the blood starts to collect. Now we've often had a bruise on our arms and legs and the skin can expand and we get a swollen area. There's no room inside the skull, a hard bone, to expand and so that starts to put pressure on the brain that can lead to very serious symptoms like a seizure, severe headache, loss of vision, loss of movement and even coma and death."

She says the key is to obtain a brain scan if you have a head injury.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville.

RELATED: Bob Saget's cause of death revealed

Saget, who is best known as playing Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," was in Florida on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour." He had performed in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live before his Jacksonville show.

Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.