Bodycam video shows moment suspect punches Volusia deputy in the face

A Volusia County man is sitting in jail without bond, accused of punching a deputy in the face.

Deputies say they were taking William Polanco into custody for confronting his estranged wife. In a body cam video, deputies are seen approaching Polanco and ask him to put his hands behind his back.

They say he tried to run and then punched a sergeant in the face before he was finally arrested.

Both Polanco and the sergeant were taken to the hospital and are going to be okay.

