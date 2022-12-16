Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis.

His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said they found articles of clothing that matched what McClenton was last seen wearing. Days before, the family pleaded with the public to help with finding the missing man.

McClenton suffered from dementia and went missing while going on a walk as he visited relatives in Kissimmee for Thanksgiving.