Bodycam: Deputy rescues dogs from Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Officials say more than 20 cats are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando facility off of Conroy Road on Wednesday evening.

The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m. near the cat room at the front of the building. Firefighters said the blaze had consumed 50 percent of the property at 2727 Conroy Road, and flames "were through the roof." A partial roof collapse occurred.

About 150 animals are in the care of foster families and were not in the building. However, in a Facebook post from the shelter on Thursday morning, they confirmed that 23 cats were lost to the fire. All dogs inside the shelter were rescued.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of a responding deputy on Wednesday night rescuing as many animals as he can.

"Give me anything with a leash!" a deputy can be heard saying as he runs through the shelter.

The saved animals will be transported to the Pet Alliance’s Sanford location, the shelter confirmed.

If you would like to help the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando during this difficult time, you can donate to them on the website.

